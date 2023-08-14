Adani Gangavaram Port inaugurates projects worth ₹40 crore in Visakhapatnam

August 14, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Adani Gangavaram Port (AGP) inaugurated key strategic infrastructure projects at the port premises here on Monday to enhance its existing capacity and productivity. The investment in the projects is worth ₹40 crore.

The projects include new warehouse (6,000 sq metres) with a capacity of 35,000 MTs in order to bring the port’s covered storage area to 1.4 lakh square metres. The roads and associated infrastructure of 3 kilometres is to connect the surface transportation. Two gate complexes with integrated weigh bridges and tarpaulin covering stations in addition to fuel handling station, car and truck tyre washing facilities. The port management also plans to operationalise railway infrastructure enhancement in the coming month that bolsters the port’s capability to handle higher rail cargo in a day.

“AGP offers substantial economic benefits to Indian importers combined with highly efficient port operations and evacuation system with faster turnaround time and delivery. The trade derives benefits of modern deep-water infrastructure,” a release from the port management here stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.