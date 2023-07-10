ADVERTISEMENT

Adani Gangavaram Port in Visakhapatnam failed to address the demands of workers, alleges CITU

July 10, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

‘The management is still paying ₹3,700 as basic pay to the workers and there has been no revision in the basic being paid from the time of joining the port a decade ago’

The Hindu Bureau

The CITU Visakhapatnam District Committee staged a dharna at the Gandhi statue, near the GVMC office, here on Monday in support of the ongoing agitation undertaken by Adani Gangavaram Port (AGP) workers on various issues including wage revision.

The Committee secretary B. Jagan said that the AGP management is still paying ₹3,700 as basic pay to the workers and there has been no revision in the basic which was being paid from the time of joining the port a decade ago. The workers sacrificed their houses and land for the port, and the port management promised to pay salaries to the workers on par with the permanent employees, but nothing has been implemented so far, he alleged.

ALSO READ
Gangavaram port workers protest against suspension of their two colleagues in Visakhapatnam

Mr. Jagan also said that there are no increments in line with the increased prices of essential commodities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The AGP representatives participated in the meetings held by the Visakhapatnam Collector twice and promised to act according to the instructions of the Collector when it comes to the welfare of the port workers. But there have been no such actions,” Mr. Jagan alleged.

CITU leaders K.M. Srinivasa Rao and R.K.S.V. Kumar among others participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US