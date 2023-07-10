Adani Gangavaram Port in Visakhapatnam failed to address the demands of workers, alleges CITU

July 10, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The CITU Visakhapatnam District Committee staged a dharna at the Gandhi statue, near the GVMC office, here on Monday in support of the ongoing agitation undertaken by Adani Gangavaram Port (AGP) workers on various issues including wage revision.

The Committee secretary B. Jagan said that the AGP management is still paying ₹3,700 as basic pay to the workers and there has been no revision in the basic which was being paid from the time of joining the port a decade ago. The workers sacrificed their houses and land for the port, and the port management promised to pay salaries to the workers on par with the permanent employees, but nothing has been implemented so far, he alleged.

Mr. Jagan also said that there are no increments in line with the increased prices of essential commodities.

“The AGP representatives participated in the meetings held by the Visakhapatnam Collector twice and promised to act according to the instructions of the Collector when it comes to the welfare of the port workers. But there have been no such actions,” Mr. Jagan alleged.

CITU leaders K.M. Srinivasa Rao and R.K.S.V. Kumar among others participated.

