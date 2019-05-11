Acute drinking water crisis dominates ZP general body meet

The Zilla Parishad general body meeting on Friday expressed its concern over the scarce drinking water situation in the district.

Anakapalle MLA Peela Govinda Satyanarayana said in Anakapalle mandal alone several villages were facing scarcity and also expressed his displeasure over the non-completion of Sankaram project.

Even in the run-up to elections, he had received complaints. He also complained about bills not being paid for houses under NTR Housing Scheme. He wanted awareness to be created on taking up grafted cashew plantation.

MLC Pappala Chalapathi Rao said Ravikamatam and Cheedikada mandals were facing acute shortage. Raiwada and Konam reservoirs were drying up and let alone water to farmers, not even drinking water was available. Devarapalli ZPTC member Varalakshmi took exception to water being pumped from the dead storage level ignoring local needs and said for supply to Visakhapatnam city alternate arrangements should be made.

The Cheedikada ZPTC member said though tribal villages were facing severe scarcity, water was not being supplied from the Konam reservoir.

Heatwave conditions

ZP Chairperson Lalam Bhavani, who was in the chair, said with reservoirs running dry and heatwave conditions water scarcity was felt all over the district.

Members also spoke on sand not being available for taking up construction.

Rural Water Supply Superintending Engineer Ravi Kumar said mobile teams were touring the district under crash programme and taking up repairs.MLCs B. Naga Jagadeeswara Rao and Duvvarapu Rama Rao, ZP CEO Ramana Murthy and officials of various departments participated.