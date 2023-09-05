Actor Vijay Devarakonda visits Simhachalam temple in Visakhapatnam

September 05, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Actor Vijay Devarakonda visited Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Simhachalam to seek the blessings of the deity here on Tuesday. He was in the city since Monday and took part in the success meet of his recent movie ‘Khushi’ at the Beach Road. During his visit to the temple on Tuesday, authorities of the Simhachalam Devasthanam received him. Mr. Vijay offered special prayers to the main deity. He also hugged the sacred pillar – ‘Kappa Sthambam’. The authorities have offered him portrait of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy on the occasion.

