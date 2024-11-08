Actor Venkatesh releases ASR district police’s anti-drug campaign ‘Swachh Sankalpam’ brochure at Araku Valley

Actor Venkatesh Daggubati released Alluri Sitharama Raju district police’s anti-drug campaign ‘Swachh Sankalpam’ brochure, at Araku Valley in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Friday. The actor was here for a movie shooting. During his stay, the ASR district police met him and briefed him about the anti-drug campaign being taken up to mitigate drugs in the district. The actor also appealed to the youth not to indulge in drugs and any other narcotics and lead a happy life. Mr Venkatesh informed the ASR police that he would always extend his support to such noble initiatives.

