Actor Venkatesh releases ASR district police’s anti-drug campaign ‘Swachh Sankalpam’ brochure at Araku Valley

Published - November 08, 2024 08:07 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Daggubati Venkatesh

Actor Venkatesh Daggubati released Alluri Sitharama Raju district police’s anti-drug campaign ‘Swachh Sankalpam’ brochure, at Araku Valley in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Friday. The actor was here for a movie shooting. During his stay, the ASR district police met him and briefed him about the anti-drug campaign being taken up to mitigate drugs in the district. The actor also appealed to the youth not to indulge in drugs and any other narcotics and lead a happy life. Mr Venkatesh informed the ASR police that he would always extend his support to such noble initiatives.

