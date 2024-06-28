Activists seek resignation of AU Vice-Chancellor

Supporters of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP), Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF), a student wing of TDP, staged a protest at the administrative block of Andhra University demanding the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Prof. P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy.

The members alleged that though there has been a change in government in the State, the Vice-Chancellor has still not removed the portraits of YSRCP president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in his chambers.

The protesters said that in the last five years, the Vice-Chancellor was involved in several irregularities at the university and had turned the historical institution into a YSRCP office. They alleged that there was large-scale misuse of funds, with students from SC, ST and BC communities suffering a lot. They said the TDP-led State government would conduct an inquiry into the V-C’s alleged wrongdoings soon.

