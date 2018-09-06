Activists rally behind Varavara Rao, Saibaba

more-in

A number of people’s organisations on Wednesday took out a rally, demanding that the cases registered against progressive writers, poets and rights activists, including Varavara Rao and professor Saibaba be dropped.

Activists of POW, IFTU, Uttrandhra Rachayatila Kavula Vedika, CPM and CPI(ML) took part in the rally. Carrying placards, members of several people’s organisations took out the rally from the Ambedkar statue to the Gandhi statue near the GVMC administrative building.

Attacks on SCs decried

Alleging that the precious forest wealth and fertile land were being handed over to private corporations by the governments in the development, they shouted slogans against the attacks on SCs, minorities and women and trade union rights activists across the country.

Referring to the arrests of the human rights activists, the protesters alleged that it was a move by the government to curb the freedom of speech and expression.

The protesters also sought that those responsible for the Bhima-Koregaon attacks in Maharashtra on SCs be arrested with immediate effect.