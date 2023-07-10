Activists of All India Youth Federation stage ‘Jaladeeksha’ seeking job calendar in Visakhapatnam

July 10, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A ‘jaladeeksha’ protest was organised by activists of All India Youth Federation (AIYF) at the beach here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, AIYF district general secretary Y. Rambabu said that lakhs of jobless youth in the State were awaiting the issue of an employment notification by the government. He alleged that after the YSR Congress Party government came to power, a large number of unemployed youths were migrating to other States.

He demanded that the YSRCP government implement its promise of job calendar and fill up 2.30 lakh posts for the last five years. A decision should be taken at the Cabinet meet on July 12 failing which the jobless youth all over the State would be mobilised and agitations launched against the government, he said.

AIYF representatives Komara Sandeep, U. Nagaraju, Kella Ramana and Bharat participated in the ‘Jaladeekhsa’.

