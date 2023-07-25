Active southwest monsoon: Visakhapatnam district overcomes monsoon rain deficit

July 25, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam district, which has deficit rainfall (almost 25% less than the normal) till recently due to dry and extreme hot weather conditions, has now crossed the deficit due to incessant rains under the influence of active southwest monsoon conditions for the past few days. The district has now recorded above 11% of the normal rainfall during the monsoon with the rains lashing the district, including on Tuesday.

According to Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS) data, Visakhapatnam recorded 244 mm of rainfall during the monsoon season, beginning June 1, till 7 pm on Tuesday (July 25) against 218.4 mm (11.7 per cent above normal).

However, in the 24 hours till 8.30 am on July 25, Visakhapatnam district recorded 37.3 mm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 8 mm. In the month of July itself till July 25, the normal rainfall in the district was 193.9 mm against 109.2 mm.

Visakhapatnam Rural mandal has received highest rainfall (51.4% above normal rate), followed by Padmanabham (41%), Pendurthi (35.9%), Anandapuram (24.5%), Seethammadhara (17.6%) and Bheemili (9.6%).

Pedagantyada and Mulagada mandals of the district recorded deficit (minus 47 and 39% from the normal rate) rainfall this season.

Speaking to The Hindu, IMD Amaravati director S. Stella said that several districts in the State, not just Visakhapatnam, have recovered from the `deficit rainfall status’ due to active monsoons with incessant rains for the past few days. Apart from this, heavy rains are likely in the next two days as the existing Well Marked Low Pressure would turn into a Depression on July 26.

“The Depression will result in heavy to heavy rains at isolated places and moderate rains at many places. However, the Depression will not become a Cyclonic Storm as conditions are not favourable for the transition. This is the first active monsoon weather conditions that triggered a good amount of rains of the season since June so far,” Ms. Stella added.

On the other hand, IMD sources said that the depression system would be forming over the Bay of Bengal at a distance of nearly 350-500 kilometres from the north Andhra Pradesh coast.