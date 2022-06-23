Active COVID cases cross the 100-mark in Visakhapatnam district

It’s always better to take proper precautions and avoid crowds, say health experts

It’s always better to take proper precautions and avoid crowds, say health experts

The active COVID-19 positive cases crossing the 100-mark in the district, is a cause for alarm. Though severity has not been seen in the new cases, one cannot be sure of the after-effects, and it’s always better to take proper precautions and to avoid crowds, say health experts.

With the advent of the monsoon, seasonal diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya are on the rise and people having fever, cold and cough no longer seem to be bothered about the pandemic. “I am not interested in taking the booster dose for COVID-19 as the cases have declined and even those affected by the virus are recovering within a few days,” says a senior citizen, who had taken both the first and second doses. He seems to echo the general feeling among a large number of people

“Only three COVID-19 positive patients were admitted to the King George Hospital (KGH) till yesterday (June 21). There are 116 active cases in the district. All of them have shown mild symptoms, and they are undergoing treatment in home isolation,” K. Vijayalakshshmi, District Medical & Health Officer (DM & HO), said on Wednesday.

“The symptoms and severity are similar to that seen in omicron. These include fever, cold and cough. At present testing is being done only for symptomatic cases and it may not help in arriving at the correct positivity rate,” says K. Rambabu, Director of the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS).

‘Booster dose is a must’

“Taking the booster dose is a must to increase the potency of the vaccine and to safeguard against a possible attack by the virus. The reduced severity in omicron was attributed to a vast majority of the people taking both doses of the vaccine. Those who have completed nine months after taking the second dose should invariably take the booster for better protection,” he says.

On the preparedness of VIMS, Dr. Rambabu says: “We have two oxygen plants of 1,000 LPM each in addition to two tanks of 10 KL and 20 KL capacity, 333 ‘D’ type cylinders, 256 ventilators and 42 oxygen concentrators. There are 600 ICU beds, including 400 beds with oxygen supply. An additional 50 beds can be added, if needed.”

Dengue cases

Meanwhile, the number of dengue cases recorded in the district from January till date is 201, this year. In contrast, the number of cases registered from January to the first week of June, 2021, was only 62.

“We have undertaken mass screening for malaria, particularly at places where more cases were reported during the last two years. Surveillance has been intensified by utilising the services of ANMs posted at the Sachivalayams. We have also taken up limited indoor residual spraying in selected slums, sheds and government welfare hostels to check the proliferation of mosquitoes,” District Malaria Office Y. Mani told The Hindu.

“The number of dry days has been increased from one to two days a week and ASHA workers and ANMs are being involved in creating awareness among the people on the need to prevent mosquito breeding. Private hospitals treating suspected cases of dengue have been asked to send the blood samples to KGH for confirmation. The KGH is the only hospital in the district, which is authorised to confirm it after the ELISA test,” she said.