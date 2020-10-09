Active COVID cases come down below 3,000-mark

The coronavirus tally in the district went up to 52,390 with 198 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, a health bulletin said on Thursday. The toll rose to 432 with four more persons succumbing to the virus.

After discharge or recovery of 293 patients in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases have reduced to 2,914 while the recovery count have increased to 49,044, almost 93.6% in the district.

Cluster management

For the first time in nearly two and half months, the number of active cases has come down below 3,000-mark in the district. There are four very active clusters, 64 active clusters and 239 dormant clusters in the district. The administration, in consultation with health officials, has already denotified 627 clusters.