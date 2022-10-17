Action taken on Jana Sena Party cadres justified as they had violated Section 30 of Police Act, say Visakhapatnam police

The JSP cadres had only sought permission for a convoy from the airport to the hotel, not a rally, say officers

The NAD Flyover had witnessed long traffic snarls as JSP cadres staged a road blockade on the highway, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: File photo

Justifying the action taken by the police in the aftermath of the attack on YSRCP Ministers and leaders at the Visakhapatnam airport on Saturday, senior police officers said it was essential as the Jana Sena Party had clearly violated the rules laid out under Section 30 of the Police Act.

As per the police, YSR Congress in their letter for granting permission for the ‘Visakha Garjana’ had clearly stated that it was a planned rally and the crowd expected was over ₹1 lakh.

We were prepared for it and had provided all necessary support, including adequate force and rope parties. General public had faced very little inconvenience, as even the traffic was regulated and diverted.

But on the other hand JSP leaders had only sought permission for the movement of Mr. Pawan Kalyan from the Airport to Novotel hotel, for which we had agreed. They had never mentioned about a rally, said an officer.

But what happened was totally different. It was a massive rally, which had blocked the National Highway for over five hours. A part of the NH, which runs through the city, has become an arterial road. If that part is blocked for over five years, it leads to an emergency like situation, observed a few police officers.

If we were told of their plans, we would have made alternate arrangements such as diverting the traffic and ensuring that the rally goes off smoothly, said an ACP rank officer.

Large number of people were inconvenienced because of the traffic snarls. As per the police over 30 persons had missed their flights. We are fortunate there was no medical emergencies, said a traffic inspector.