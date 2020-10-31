Action sought againstpolluting pharma industries

Social activist and former bureaucrat E.A.S. Sarma wrote to the Chairman of AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) on Friday, seeking early action on pharma industries in Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City (JNPC) at Parawada, which were allegedly polluting water bodies, resulting in the death of fish on a large-scale.

Mr. Sarma noted that the farmers were alleging that the pharma companies were releasing chemicals into the ponds, resulting in the depletion of oxygen and death of fish. During the recent rains, the leak of a manhole at the pump house at pharma city resulted in the spillage of effluents onto the roads and drains.

Some of the industries were deliberately releasing effluents during rains and repeated complaints had failed to evoke the desire response. Mr. Sarma noted that this could not have happened without the connivance of senior officials of the PCB as the pharma managements would not have dared to pollute water bodies otherwise. He sought early action against the polluters and officials, who supported them.