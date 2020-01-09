‘Action plan to protect environment on the cards’

An action plan will be worked out to protect environment based on the policies of the State and Central governments, making the best use of technology, Chairman of State-level Expert Committee on Environment T. Chatterjee has said.

At a meeting on the action plan for 2020-26 organised by Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) on Wednesday, Mr. Chatterjee said the reports of the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) would be perused and measures will be taken to check coastal erosion.

He underlined the need of initiating adequate measures to prevent the flow of industrial waste into the sea.

Among the important measures required are harnessing solar energy, setting up sewage treatment plants, plying CNG and electric vehicles, using treated waste water for industries and proper treating of biomedical waste, he said.

Recycling facility

Dr. Chatterjee also mooted the setting up of integrated material recycling facility in Visakhapatnam.

participating in th emeeting, Joint Collector L. Shiva Shankar said the focus would be on preventing sound pollution and traffic regulation and the PCB would organise a series of awareness programmes for the police and transport departments.

Committee members B. Sengupta, Suresh Jain, V.V. Narayana Reddy, S. Bala Prasad, APPCB Chairman B.S.S. Prasad and Chief Engineer Ram Chand were present in the meeting.