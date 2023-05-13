ADVERTISEMENT

Action plan being prepared to ensure only treated water is discharged into the sea in Visakhapatnam, says GVMC Commisisoner

May 13, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘Steps will be taken to develop beaches in the city on the lines of Rushikonda Beach, which got Blue Flag status’

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma has said that action plan is being prepared to ensure only treated water is discharged into the sea. He said that water from 14 geddas and some minor drains is entering into the sea at various areas. Following instructions from the Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Department, steps are being taken to deal with the issue, he added.

The Commissioner along with Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan hoisted ‘Blue Flag’ at Rushikonda Beach as part of Flag Raising Ceremony here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Saikanth Varma said that Visakhapatnam is the only beach in Andhra Pradesh and one among 13 beaches in the country which has attained ‘Blue Flag’ status. He said that focus will be laid on creation of amenities and developing other beaches as well in the city to attract visitors.

Mr. Viswanathan also spoke.

Regional Director of Tourism Department Srinivas Pani and other officials were present.

