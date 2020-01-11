Visakhapatnam

Acknowledge GVMC efforts, Municipal Commissioner appeals to citizens

GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: C.V. Subrahmanyam

‘It will help the city do better in Swachh Survekshan-2020’

Active participation by citizens with necessary feedback on further improving Visakhapatnam will help the city do better in the Swachh Survekshan-2020 and citizens should take interest by acknowledging the corporation’s work, Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana said.

The participation was all the more important since an award for citizen participation had been introduced, she said at a press conference here. As of now, in citizen feedback the city stood first among the 4,000 ‘Survekshan’ cities and 49 above 10 lakh population with 80,000 participating downloading the Swachhta App and ‘Vote for your City.’

The civic administration had done its bit in waste segregation, door-to-door collection, home composting, garbage-free city, plantation, community toilets, maintenance of storm water drains, reducing the use of single use plastic, among other things. Timelines have been introduced to lift compact and dumper bins with photographic evidence. She appealed to citizens to acknowledge the visible change.

For the drains flowing into the sea, screens have been installed at various places to arrest the flow of garbage or plastic.

In the previous Survekshan GVMC getting two-star rating instead of three-star it had applied for garbage-free city rating lowered its marks dragging it down the ladder of ranks. Besides the segregation of waste that was around 40 %, now improved to 80 to 85 %. It’s already certified as ODF++ city.

The WhatsApp number given, Twitter and Facebook could be used to follow or bring any shortcomings or areas that needed improvement to her attention, Ms. Srijana said.

Single use plastic was banned but more intense effort needed to be made and the livelihood issues also must be kept in view, she said.

The Swachh Survekhan team will visit any time and directly observe and interact with citizens. Of the total 6,000 marks, 1,500 are for service-level progress, 1,500 for direct observation, 1,500 for citizen feedback, 500 for open defecation free and 1,000 for garbage-free city certifications.

Answering questions, she said a detailed project report to divert drains flowing into the sea was being prepared so as to connect them to two sewage treatment plants.

