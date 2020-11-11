Achieve 100% door-to-door garbage collection, GVMC Commissioner tells staff

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 November 2020

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Srijana said that the corporation was 84% successful in door-to-door garbage collection. The activity was monitored through Online Waste Management System (OWMS). She said that while staff at several wards are 100% successful in the garbage collection, some other staff were found not up to the mark. She said that the all staff should put efforts to bring it to 100% in the next one week.

She was addressing a meet with the sanitary secretaries, supervisors, assistant medical officers and others from the Health Department, here on Tuesday. Ms. Srijana instructed the sanitary inspectors to make sure the hotels, restaurants and commercial establishments do not dump their wastes in the dumper-bins which were placed for the use of households. She asked the officials to ensure the bins shifted to dumping yard by 10.30 a.m. every day. She asked the staff to impose fines on those involved in open urination, open spitting, using plastic and people responsible for rise of mosquitoes by leaving stagnated water in open places. She also asked the staff to put efforts to secure much better rank in the Swachh Surveskhan 2021 through public participation. Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao sought the staff to increase citizen feedback by making use of social media. Chief Medical and Health Officer K.S.L.G. Sastry, Assistant Medical officer M. Jayaram and a few others were present.

