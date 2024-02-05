Accused in Tahsildar’s murder case taken into custody near Chennai, says Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner

February 05, 2024 11:16 pm | Updated February 06, 2024 12:24 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar said on Monday that the accused in Tahsildar Sanapala Ramanayya’s murder case has been identified as Murari Subrahmanyam Ganga Rao, and has been taken into custody near Chennai. The city police, with the help of the Chennai police, nabbed the accused and brought him to the city on Monday, he added.

Speaking to reporters in his chamber, Mr. Ravi Shankar said that the accused was arrested while he was going to Chengalpattu from Chennai.

After murdering the revenue officer with a weapon at the latter’s residence at Kommadi Junction in the city on Friday night, the accused stayed in the city till Saturday afternoon and then took a flight to Chennai (3 p.m. from Visakhapatnam airport). He booked a flight ticket to Chennai via Bengaluru. However, knowing that the police had started a manhunt for him, he alighted from the Chennai flight at the Bengaluru airport and took a bus from there to Chennai.

“One of the 10 special teams we formed to trace the accused, finally nabbed him with technical evidence. As the suspect’s name was too long to pronounce, we took some more time to confirm the identity and arrest him. He is being interrogated by our specially constituted team. As this is a serious case, we need to reinvestigate the case properly. Three key files related to the slain Tahsildar have also been seized as part of the investigation. We will share detailed information about the case later. Cheating cases have also been registered against the accused Ganga Rao in Vijayawada and Hyderabad,” Mr. Ravi Shankar said.

According to police sources, the accused, who is doing real estate business, is a native of Vijayawada. He reportedly paid some amount in lakhs to the slain Tahsildar for a deal of a land parcel near Madhurawada some months ago. The revenue officer reportedly refused to go further on the deal as he was recently transferred as Tahsildar of Bantupalli Mandal of Vizianagaram. This led to a series of arguments between them, which finally led to the murder, the sources added.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam Collector A. Mallikarjuna paid tribute to the slain Tahsildar by observing a two-minute silence in the presence of the revenue officers present in his chamber on Monday. The Collector said that the State government has taken the murder of the Tahsildar seriously, and the accused would be severely punished.