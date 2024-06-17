Accused in minor girl’s rape case arrested in ASR district

Alluri Sitharama Raju district Assistant Superintendent of Police K. Dheeraj informed that the accused in a rape case of a minor girl has been arrested on Monday. He would be produced before the court on June 18.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, Mr. Dheeraj said that the girl was abducted by the accused in the early hours of June 11 (2 a.m.) during the Modakondamma Jatara here on the same day. Later, he allegedly raped her at an isolated place (building). A case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s parents and the accused was arrested on the basis of the clues captured from CCTV footage, he added.