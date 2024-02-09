GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Accused in ‘Kodi-Kathi’ case released on bail from Visakhapatnam Central Jail

February 09, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
An emotional J Thatha Rao, father of J. Srinivasa Rao, thanking advocate A Saleem in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

An emotional J Thatha Rao, father of J. Srinivasa Rao, thanking advocate A Saleem in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Accused in the case of attack on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during August 2018 (well known as Kodi-Kathi Case), J Srinivasa Rao, was released on bail from Visakhapatnam Central Jail here on Friday at around 7 p.m.

Family members of Srinivasa Rao, a large number of members from various Dalit organisations and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) were among those who have received him. Advocate A. Saleem and Dalit leader B. Venkata Rao handed over Srinivasa Rao to his father J. Thatha Rao. Mr. Thatha Rao was teary-eyed while receiving his son. Dalit organisations raised slogans of ‘Jai Bhim’, carrying portraits of Dr B.R. Ambedhkar.

Expressing happiness over the release, advocate A. Saleem said that they have been fighting for this moment for a long time and finally ‘justice prevailed’. The fight will continue and I will take the responsibility of proving him innocent, he said.

“I do not have a relationship of advocate and client with the Srinivasa Rao’s family. I treat them as a family and Srinivasa Rao is like my brother,” Mr. Saleem said.

The advocate also thanked dalit organisations for the support as well as the police officials in the Central Jail for taking care of Srinivasa Rao.

Earlier, the advocates have brought the High Court notices and submitted them in the NIA Court Visakhapatnam, which was handling the case. By the evening, the advocates had gone to the Central Jail and submitted the relevant documents for the release as part of the procedure.

TDP Minority Cell State Secretary Bocha Vijaya Kumar alleged that since the last five years, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has made Srinivasa Rao to suffer and finally justice prevailed. Thanking the judiciary system, Mr. Vijaya Kumar demanded that the State Government provide additional security to Srinivasa Rao. If something happens to Srinivasa Rao, Mr. Jagan should take the responsibility, he added.

