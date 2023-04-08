ADVERTISEMENT

Accused in ganja smuggling case escapes from police custody in Visakhapatnam

April 08, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

An accused in a ganja smuggling case allegedly escaped from IV Town Police Station here on Saturday.

Recently, the City Task Force (CTF) arrested two persons P. Nookaraju (27) and Sattibabu (24) with a small quantity of ganja near Visakhapatnam Railway Station and handed them over to IV Town Police Station.

It was learnt that Sattibabu escaped from the police custody in the guise of answering nature’s call during the early hours of Saturday.

Soon after the incident, the police launched a search operation to nab the accused.

The police also learnt that a few locals have saw the accused running with handcuffs.

