HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Accused in ganja smuggling case escapes from police custody in Visakhapatnam

April 08, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

An accused in a ganja smuggling case allegedly escaped from IV Town Police Station here on Saturday.

Recently, the City Task Force (CTF) arrested two persons P. Nookaraju (27) and Sattibabu (24) with a small quantity of ganja near Visakhapatnam Railway Station and handed them over to IV Town Police Station.

It was learnt that Sattibabu escaped from the police custody in the guise of answering nature’s call during the early hours of Saturday.

Soon after the incident, the police launched a search operation to nab the accused.

The police also learnt that a few locals have saw the accused running with handcuffs.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.