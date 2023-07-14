ADVERTISEMENT

Accord top priority to safety in running of trains, Waltair Divisional Railway Manager tells officials

July 14, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘All employees and officers should abide by rules and no shortcut methods be adopted in performing duties’

The Hindu Bureau

A safety seminar on “Monsoon precautions and work site protection was organised as part of the series of safety measures being taken by the Waltair Railway Division at Vizianagaram on Friday.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy, who chaired the meeting, said that top priority should be accorded to safety in the running of trains. All employees and officers should abide by the rules and no shortcut methods be adopted in performing duties.

More than 100 staff from various departments attended the seminar and a detailed presentation was given on safety aspects to be taken during the monsoon and protection measures at works sites, as part of creating awareness among the staff and to counsel all employees, involved in train operations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination) A.K. Moharan, Senior Divisional Safety Officer Mohnish Brahm, and other officers of Waltair Division were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US