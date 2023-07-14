Accord top priority to safety in running of trains, Waltair Divisional Railway Manager tells officials

July 14, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A safety seminar on “Monsoon precautions and work site protection was organised as part of the series of safety measures being taken by the Waltair Railway Division at Vizianagaram on Friday.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy, who chaired the meeting, said that top priority should be accorded to safety in the running of trains. All employees and officers should abide by the rules and no shortcut methods be adopted in performing duties.

More than 100 staff from various departments attended the seminar and a detailed presentation was given on safety aspects to be taken during the monsoon and protection measures at works sites, as part of creating awareness among the staff and to counsel all employees, involved in train operations.

Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination) A.K. Moharan, Senior Divisional Safety Officer Mohnish Brahm, and other officers of Waltair Division were present.