Accord top priority to IT sector and develop Visakhapatnam as a major IT destination in the country, GVL urges Chief Minister

January 01, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The vast human resource in Information Technology is a major asset for Andhra Pradesh and it can be gainfully leveraged for the development of the State. Over six lakh, of the 51 lakh total IT employees in India, are from Andhra Pradesh, said BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao.

In a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Mr. Narasimha Rao noted that while Andhra Pradesh accounts for 10% of the total IT manpower, the IT exports from the State were a mere 0.1% of the total exports. The IT sector had not received the attention it deserved post-bifurcation of the State.

Giving details at a media conference here on Sunday, the BJP leader said that the Chief Minister should accord top priority to the IT sector and develop Visakhapatnam as a major IT destination in the country. He suggested bringing out a new policy for establishment of satellite centres by IT companies by extending incentives for creation of new jobs or relocating the existing jobs from Hyderabad and Bengaluru to Visakhapatnam. The new policy must also provide ready-to-shift office spaces, infrastructure and other logistics support in Visakhapatnam.

‘Release incentives’

He also sought immediate release of ₹90 crore arrears of incentives pending for the past four years to IT companies, presently functioning in Andhra Pradesh. The non-release of incentives was creating doubts in the minds of the IT entrepreneurs, planning to drop anchor in Visakhapatnam or other cities in Andhra Pradesh, about the sincerity of the government, he said.

Visakhapatnam should be developed as a major startup city for innovations by creating the necessary ecosystem. Land should be made available to Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) for establishment of a ready-to-operate 10,000 sq. ft space for construction of a state-of-the-art incubation centre and one acre land for establishment of a permanent campus in Andhra University.

The State government should contribute ₹2 crore to the Centre for Entrepreneurship (CoE), established in Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) for innovations in smart manufacturing by the industry both in the public and private sectors

‘A.P. Innovations Fund’

The State government should also extend support to the private sector for establishing an ‘A.P. Innovations Fund’ to make Visakhapatnam as a major startup and innovations city. He said that such initiatives had helped Gujarat to attract massive private investments in the IT sector.

Mr. Narasimha Rao spoke on his efforts to highlight the huge potential of Visakhapatnam as a major IT destination in Parliament and drawing the attention of Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Rajeev Chandrasekhar and officials of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY), Government of India.

BJP Parliament district president Raveendra Medapati was present.