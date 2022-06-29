Accident at INS Eksila in Visakhapatnam
Four naval sailors were injured In an incident during gas turbine testing at INS Eksila, an establishment of Eastern Naval Command, here..
All the injured personnel are out of danger and are being treated at the Naval Hospital, INHS Kalyani. The incident occurred at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday. An inquiry to ascertain the cause of the incident is being ordered.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.