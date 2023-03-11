Access ‘denied’: Most public places in Visakhapatnam not disabled-friendly, say challenged persons

March 11, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

On October 10, 2007, India had ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD). The convention not only prescribed certain rights of the challenged persons but also laid down certain rules, regulations and designs to make all public places accessible to them.

The city of Visakhapatnam has been designated as one among the smart cities in the country, but is the city friendly towards the challenged persons?

Well, the persons with disability say that it is not and a lot needs to be done.

Speaking to The Hindu, Sai Padma, who is a challenged person and has been the voice fighting for the rights, says that most of the public places right from the parks to beaches and from educational institutions to the cinema theatres and for that matter even the hotels are not friendly for the challenged.

“The All Abilities Park, which was designed for us, is not maintained and most importantly is not at all friendly for the visually-challenged, as there are no audio-visual aids,” she said.

Suresh Menon, who is doing his post-doctoral research at Andhra University, says that the newly-constructed VMRDA Park (VUDA Park) is friendly to a certain extent but he has no access to any other parks, including the famous Lumbini Park, beside the VMRDA Park. Even temples and many of the government offices are not friendly for us, he added.

Moreover, he says that post the signing of the UN Convention, AU has built ramps in every department with railings, but they are steep and he has to be helped by at least two persons to go up and down the ramp.

“Even though we have access to the ground floor, there is no access to the floors above the ground floor. I have to be carried physically with my wheelchair by at least two or three persons,” he said.

Speaking about the gradients of the ramp, Ms. Sai Padma said that as per the universal design, the gradient should be 1:17, but here we (challenged persons) jocularly call them as ‘Rocket launchers’.

Most of them say that at some places the provisions have been provided, but they are not as per the standards prescribed. The beaches have no accessibility and even if the ramps are provided at the washrooms at public places, there is not enough space to turn the wheelchair. For the visually-challenged there is practically nothing. There are no AV aids and there is no trace of any instructions in Braille script. “The irony is that even courts and many of the hospitals, especially the older ones, do not have the facilities,” she said.

Maybe one or two star hotels are built as per the universal design, but the others are not. “There were many incidents when I had to be carried through the kitchen to the restaurant, even in the star hotels,” said Ms. Padma.

Accessibility to public places for the challenged is clearly indicated in the National Building Code (NBC) and it is mandatory to follow them.

Most importantly, the challenged persons are upset with the public transport. Except for the airports, travelling in a public transport be it an APSRTC bus or a train is a nightmare, said Ms. Padma.

There are no low-floor buses probably in the entire State and our demand is to provide at least one such friendly-designed bus in every route, she said.

Most of them say that accessibility means making them independent, which is grossly missing and they also pointed out that the stakeholders (challenged persons) are not being consulted, before a project is taken up.

“While having or not having facilities is one aspect, the government should see that we are independent and not make us more dependent. The cost of living is very high for us, as wherever we go we have to get our own transport, as we cannot board a shared auto or taxi,” lament Ms. Padma and Mr. Suresh.

“We already have the All Abilities Park and as part of the Smart City works we are also focussing on accessibility to all beaches, at least till the beach front,” said a senior official from the GVMC when contacted.