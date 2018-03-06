ACB sleuths unearth more assets

Continuing the raid on the premises of Village Revenue Officer (Malkapuram Cluster, Vizag City) Kandregula Sanjeev Kumar, the ACB team led by DSP Kinjarapu Ramakrishna Prasad on Monday searched the private office belonging the tainted revenue official and unearthed document pertaining to 33 cents of land at Fakeertakia and documents pertaining to 200 acres at Sanjeeva Vanam in Kothavalasa.

Sanjeev Kumar was arrested by the ACB on Saturday for amassing wealth disproportionate to the known sources of income.

According to Mr. Ramakrishna Prasad, the official value of total wealth seized so far is around ₹ 6 crore, and the market value could be close to ₹ 60 crore.

The ACB team also seized 26 important revenue documents, including adangal and maps pertaining to prime locations such as Allipuram, Seethammdhara and HB Colony, from his office.

Sources in the ACB said the VRO also has properties in Ooty and Kodaikanal.