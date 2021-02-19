ACB sleuths inspect offices at Durga temple

VIJAYAWADA

19 February 2021 08:56 IST

Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau inspected the offices of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devastanam (Kanaka Durga temple) atop Indrakeeladri and other places in the city on Thursday.

They also inspected the records in various counters and offices under the control of the temple administration. The inspection is likely to continue on Friday.

