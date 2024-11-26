ACB raids properties of GVMC Zonal Commissioner in Visakhapatnam and other places

Officials from Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted raids on the properties and houses of Zonal Commissioner (Zone II Madhurawada) of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Ponduri Simhachalam for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income, here on Tuesday.

Following directions from Director General, ACB, A.P. Atul Singh, and in pursuance of search warrants issued by the Judge, ACB Court, Visakhapatnam, the officials from ACB, Visakhapatnam Range, under the supervision of Joint Director, ACB, M. Rajani, the ACB teams conducted simultaneous searches at six places including his residence at Midhilapuri Colony, office of Zone II, GVMC, relatives’ houses in Kesavaraopeta, Kintali and Kothapeta in Srikakulam district and son-in-law’s house in Hyderabad.

Inspector of ACB, Visakhapatnam Range, Y. Krishna Rao, said that during their searches, they have found a flat at Maddilapalem, 13 house plots in Srikakulam, three house plots in Visakhapatnam, one house plot in Vijayawada, 4.6 acres of agriculture land in Srikakulam district, a car, gold jewellery and bank balances.

“So far, in the investigation, we have found that the Zonal Commissioner was in possession of movable and immovable assets worth ₹2 crore as per document value,” the Inspector said.

The accused officer will be arrested and is being produced before the ACB Court for remand, he added.

