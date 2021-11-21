ACB raids houses of Tribal Welfare EE

Visakhapatnam

ACB officials conducted raids on the houses and properties of Tribal Welfare Department Executive Engineer K.S.S. Ravi Kumar and recovered property disproportionate to his known sources of income, in Visakhapatnam district on Saturday. The officials said the raids were conducted at five places simultaneously from morning. The places included Kumar’s office and house at Paderu and Visakhapatnam. “Gold, silver, cash, documents all worth about ₹2.6 crore were recovered till 9 p.m. Out of this, properties worth about ₹1.5 crore are disproportionate assets. Searches will continue and we may ascertain the final tally by Sunday,” said ACB officer K. Lakshmana Murthy.

The ACB officials registered a case.

