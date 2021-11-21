Visakhapatnam

ACB raids houses of Tribal Welfare EE

ACB officials conducted raids on the houses and properties of Tribal Welfare Department Executive Engineer K.S.S. Ravi Kumar and recovered property disproportionate to his known sources of income, in Visakhapatnam district on Saturday. The officials said the raids were conducted at five places simultaneously from morning. The places included Kumar’s office and house at Paderu and Visakhapatnam. “Gold, silver, cash, documents all worth about ₹2.6 crore were recovered till 9 p.m. Out of this, properties worth about ₹1.5 crore are disproportionate assets. Searches will continue and we may ascertain the final tally by Sunday,” said ACB officer K. Lakshmana Murthy.

The ACB officials registered a case.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 21, 2021 1:23:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/acb-raids-houses-of-tribal-welfare-ee/article37605061.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY