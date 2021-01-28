ACB raids APEDPCL official’s houses and properties

VISAKHAPATNAM

Officials from Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Visakhapatnam conducted raids at the houses and properties of Assistant Executive Engineer, APEPDCL, Kommadi Division, Nageswara Rao, for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income, here on Thursday.

A team led by Additional SP, ACB, Shakeela Banu and DSP ACB (Visakhapatnam Urban) Ranga Raju have conducted searches simultaneously at seven various locations such as Seethammadhara, Seethampeta, Visalakshi Nagar, MVP Colony, Rambilli in Visakhapatnam district since Thursday morning.

The raids were conducted based on credible information and they have registered a FIR and started conducting searches. The ACB teams have also come to know about the whereabouts of three bank lockers pertaining to the tainted officer and which are yet to be opened. It was also known that the ACB teams have unearthed documents pertaining to land sites and flats which were reportedly amassed illegally.

The ACB officials said that they would reveal further information by the evening.