ACB raid reveals sad state of affairs at Anakapalle hospital

A surprise inspection conducted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials at N.T.R government hospital at Anakapalle brought to the fore the sad state of affairs and irregularities.

According to ACB officials, following the instructions from their higher officials, the raids have been conducted in all parts of State including the city.

During their inspection, the ACB teams found that the kitchen room of the hospital was functioning out of a room besides the mortuary room.

The maintenance of the kitchen was also very poor. The ACB officials also noticed the presence of rats inside the kitchen.

Poor quality food

The head nurse reportedly told the ACB teams that there were 81 inpatients, but the teams found only 72 when they assessed the ground reality.

They also found that staff had prepared food for only 27 patients and just 40 eggs were boiled during the raid.

Samples collected

“The the quality of the food was very poor and the prescribed menu was not being followed. Food samples have been collected from the kitchen of the hospital and those will be sent to Food Laboratory, Hyderabad for analysis,” a senior ACB official said.

The ACB officials also said that on verification of the biometric attendance, it was found that some medical officers and staff reported to their duties late.

Moreover, the stock and balance of medicines were not being maintained properly, the ACB officials pointed out.

One driver for two ambulances

“Only one driver was available for two ambulances. The hospital staff had shown trips of both the ambulances on same days by the single driver. There are large-scale irregularities in this regard ,” the ACB official added.