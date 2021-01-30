Visakhapatnam

ACB opens three bank lockers of AE, ‘unearths’ more assets

A day after unearthing illegal assets worth ₹3.88 crore from Assistant Engineer of APEPDCL, Kommadi Sub Station, M Nageswara Rao, officials from Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) opened three bank lockers of the official and detected about 1.7 kg gold ornaments, ₹4.53 lakh cash and several documents related to fixed deposits worth around ₹41 lakh here on Friday.

With the latest seizures, the total net worth of his assets is said to be about ₹4.6 crore, market value for which is estimated to be more than ₹ 30 crore.

According to the ACB officials, all the gold, cash and fixed deposits recovered on Friday were found in the name of the family members of the accused. The ACB officials will open one more bank locker in Hyderabad on Saturday, it was learn. The ACB officials conducted raids on houses and properties of Nageswara Rao on Thursday. On the first day, the officials reportedly unearthed illegal assets with a book value of ₹3.88 crore and their market value is estimated to be ₹20 crore. The assets include two houses, two flats, two vehicles and FDRs.

The ACB officials registered a case against the officer and produced him before before the ACB court in Visakhapatnam here on Friday.

The court has sent him in remand till February 12.

