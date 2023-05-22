ACB officials search properties of Panchayat Raj official at five places in Andhra Pradesh

May 22, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials conducted searches at the residence and properties belonging to Parvathipuram-Manyam district’s Assistant Executive Engineer (Panchayat Raj Department) V. Sudhakar on Monday. The raids were carried out at five places, including Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Parvathipuram, simultaneously, in connection with the alleged disproportionate assets of Sudhakar, said ACB DSP Ramana Murthy. The ACB officials, who seized the property documents for further investigation, said that there is a possibility of conducting more searches on Tuesday at other places.