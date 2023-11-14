ACB officials book Anakapalli District Forest Officer for ‘accepting’ bribe of ₹50,000

November 14, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

Officials from Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Visakha Range conducted raids on the District Forest office, Anakapalli, and red-handedly caught District Forest Officer (DFO) B. Raja Rao for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹50,000 for doing an official favour.

As per the officials, Raja Rao demanded a sum of ₹60,500 for transporting of trees which were cut by a person named B Eswara Rao of Boddepalli, Narsipatnam mandal. Mr. Eswara Rao approached the ACB officials and lodged a complaint. The ACB officials laid a trap after ascertaining facts.

The ACB team red-handedly caught the officer receiving ₹50,000 through his two writers at office.

Cases were booked against the DFO as well the writers.

