The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) from Telangana on Tuesday morning is believed to have conducted searches at the residences here belonging to T.S. Uma Maheshwar Rao, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS).

The ACB officials simultaneoulsy conducted searches at different places including Visakhapatnanm.

The sources said that nearly ₹45 lakh in cash and 65 tolas of gold were seized during the raids.