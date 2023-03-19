ACA VDCA stadium turns a sea of blue as ODI cricket returns to Visakhapatnam

March 19, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Thousands of cricket fans from across Andhra Pradesh and beyond watched the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Australia at ACA VDCA YSR cricket stadium at PM Palem on Sunday. Though the match result proved disappointing, fans had had a good time cheering their favourite players on at the ODI match, which the ‘city of destiny’ hosted after a gap of three years.

The day started with the city witnessing spells of rain from 4 a.m. Though rain rose in intensity over the next few hours, it subsided and skies cleared around 10.30 am, much to the relief of fans, who had started arriving to the stadium from early morning itself.

The entire stretch from Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) to the cricket stadium was lined by vendors selling Team India T-Shirts, caps, Indian flags and boundary boards. Some had put up stalls to paint the Tricolour on the cheeks and hands of fans for prices ranging from ₹30 to ₹50. Many spectators had brought their own boards with messages to their favourite players.

Cheers in support of India reverberated across the stadium when the match began, and the stands turned a sea of blue by 1.30 p.m., with hundreds wearing Team India jerseys.

What the fans say

“It was really disappointing since the 50-over ODI match turned out to be a low-scoring and low-over one. Not even 40 overs were bowled in both the innings. Such matters, however, do happen in cricket, and we strongly believe that Team India will bounce back in the next ODI in Chennai,” said K. Shankar, who had come all the way from Kakinada.

Sixty-year-old Trinadh Rao from Visalakshi Nagar came to watch the match along with his two teenage grandchildren, who had come all the way from Palakollu.

“My grandchildren are fans of Rohit and Virat Kohli. Ever since the match was announced in Visakhapatnam, they had been asking me to take them to it. Though it was a low-scoring match, it was a great day for them, seeing their stars in person and cheering them on,” added Mr. Trinadh Rao.

People of all ages were seen jumping and dancing from the moment the match began. Many were busy capturing the shots by Virat Kohli. Though cheers fell when the wickets collapsed, it rose again with the sixes from all-rounder Axar Patel at the end.

Food priced high

Some of the spectators said that the food sold at the stadium was priced high and was of poor quality. The toilets were also not maintained properly on several stands.

A large number of cricket lovers tried to reach the premises to catch a glimpse of the players when they come out of the stadium. Vehicular traffic was managed well by police.