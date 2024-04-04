ACA-VDCA Stadium bolsters its reputation as a batters’ paradise

April 04, 2024 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The ACA-VDCA Stadium bolstered its reputation as a batters’ paradise with yet another monumental display of power-hitting, with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) smashing 272 runs after winning the toss and electing to bat first against Delhi Capitals (DC), falling just a few runs short of the highest-ever IPL total of 277 which was registered by SRH against MI in Hyderabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

A packed crowd watched awestruck as the KKR batters clinically demolished the DC line-up without pausing for breath. Many of the spectators were those who were unable to get tickets for the earlier match here between CSK and DC, which witnessed similar fireworks from MS Dhoni.

The disappointment of having missed that match, however, was quickly forgotten by the fans who were treated to the second-highest score of all time in IPL history, with 63 boundaries being scored over the course of the match.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stadium etched its name in IPL annals by becoming the highest-ever score ever recorded by a team playing away from its main home venue.

The first innings was a complete batting display by KKR. Right from the powerplay, Sunil Narine, who opened for the KKR for the second time this season, gave a blistering start. His innings of 85 included seven monstrous sixes, mesmerising the spectators who turned up in large numbers despite it being a working day.

Power-hitting skipper Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell and young Indian sensation Rinku Singh also hit a few lofty shots. Though many expected a close contest, KKR won comfortably in the end.

ADVERTISEMENT

A. Santosh, had come with his family from Srikakulam, said it was a match to remember. “I was unable to get tickets for the DC-CSK match. But I got lucky this time. My sons had a blast watching their favourite team post the second-highest total of all time in IPL,” Mr. Santosh said.

Fans welcome SRK

Bollywood star and KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was present in the audience. Fans cheered loudly as cameras showed him entering the venue.

“I was overjoyed to see SRK standing just a short distance away from where we were sitting. I want to thank DC for choosing Vizag as their second home venue, and I hope Vizag gets to host a few IPL matches every year,” said G. Lakshmi Pranathi from Visalakshi Nagar in the city.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.