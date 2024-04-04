GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

ACA-VDCA Stadium bolsters its reputation as a batters’ paradise

Fans watched awestruck as Kolkata Knight Riders posted the second-highest IPL total of all time, going on to beat the Delhi Capitals by over 100 runs

April 04, 2024 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Harish Gilai
KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan cheering for his team at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan cheering for his team at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

The ACA-VDCA Stadium bolstered its reputation as a batters’ paradise with yet another monumental display of power-hitting, with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) smashing 272 runs after winning the toss and electing to bat first against Delhi Capitals (DC), falling just a few runs short of the highest-ever IPL total of 277 which was registered by SRH against MI in Hyderabad.

A packed crowd watched awestruck as the KKR batters clinically demolished the DC line-up without pausing for breath. Many of the spectators were those who were unable to get tickets for the earlier match here between CSK and DC, which witnessed similar fireworks from MS Dhoni.

The disappointment of having missed that match, however, was quickly forgotten by the fans who were treated to the second-highest score of all time in IPL history, with 63 boundaries being scored over the course of the match.

The stadium etched its name in IPL annals by becoming the highest-ever score ever recorded by a team playing away from its main home venue.

The first innings was a complete batting display by KKR. Right from the powerplay, Sunil Narine, who opened for the KKR for the second time this season, gave a blistering start. His innings of 85 included seven monstrous sixes, mesmerising the spectators who turned up in large numbers despite it being a working day.

Power-hitting skipper Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell and young Indian sensation Rinku Singh also hit a few lofty shots. Though many expected a close contest, KKR won comfortably in the end.

A. Santosh, had come with his family from Srikakulam, said it was a match to remember. “I was unable to get tickets for the DC-CSK match. But I got lucky this time. My sons had a blast watching their favourite team post the second-highest total of all time in IPL,” Mr. Santosh said.

Fans welcome SRK

Bollywood star and KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was present in the audience. Fans cheered loudly as cameras showed him entering the venue.

“I was overjoyed to see SRK standing just a short distance away from where we were sitting. I want to thank DC for choosing Vizag as their second home venue, and I hope Vizag gets to host a few IPL matches every year,” said G. Lakshmi Pranathi from Visalakshi Nagar in the city.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / cricket / Twenty20

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.