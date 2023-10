October 07, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Media Advisor of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) Y. Venkatesh was appointed Team Manager for the Andhra Senior Women T-20 team. The team will be taking part in the BCCI Inter State Senior Women T-20 cricket tournament which is scheduled to be held at Raipur from October 19 to 30. Team Andhra will be playing six matches. On the occasion, Mr. Venkatesh has conveyed special thanks to ACA Secretary S.R. Gopinath and other members for selecting him for the role.

