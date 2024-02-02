ACA felicitates K.S. Bharat ahead of India-England Test

February 02, 2024 08:25 am | Updated 08:25 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Ahead of the much-awaited second Test match between India and England, city-based wicketkeeper-batsman Kona Srikar Bharat was felicitated by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) at the YSR ACA-VDCA Stadium on Thursday.

The ACA organised the felicitation programme as Bharat is likely to play his first match on home soil. Bharat is already in the Test squad and played the first Test match of the ongoing series in Hyderabad.

Commissioner of Police A. Ravi Shankar took part in the programme. “It takes a lot of hard work, passion and skill to represent Team India. Constant encouragement by his parents also helped Bharat to reach this position,” he said.

ACA secretary S.R. Gopinath Reddy said that so far, Bharat has played 58 Ranji matches and scored 3,521 runs, including six centuries and 23 half-centuries.

ACA CEO M.V. Siva Reddy, VDCA members and Bharat’s coach Krishna Rao were present.

