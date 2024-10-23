ABVP activists protest hike in Andhra University semester examination fee

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad(ABVP) activists staged a protest at the Andhra University’s main gate on Wednesday, against the steep hike in the semester examination fee. They demanded reduction in the fee as many poor students have been facing problems in paying it. The examination fee was earlier ₹50 but it has now been increased to ₹1,750.

ABVP AU unit secretary Gudipati Subbaraju alleged that when they went to submit a memorandum on the issue, the in-charge Vice-Chancellor G. Sasibhushana Rao did not respond properly.

University unit ABVP leaders Koteswara Rao, Narasimha, Tarun, Vamsi, Nithin, Prakash, Venkatesh and Prasad participated in the protest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.