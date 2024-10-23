ADVERTISEMENT

ABVP activists protest hike in Andhra University semester examination fee

Published - October 23, 2024 06:28 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad(ABVP) activists staged a protest at the Andhra University’s main gate on Wednesday, against the steep hike in the semester examination fee. They demanded reduction in the fee as many poor students have been facing problems in paying it. The examination fee was earlier ₹50 but it has now been increased to ₹1,750.

ABVP AU unit secretary Gudipati Subbaraju alleged that when they went to submit a memorandum on the issue, the in-charge Vice-Chancellor G. Sasibhushana Rao did not respond properly.

University unit ABVP leaders Koteswara Rao, Narasimha, Tarun, Vamsi, Nithin, Prakash, Venkatesh and Prasad participated in the protest.

