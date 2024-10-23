GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ABVP activists protest hike in Andhra University semester examination fee

Published - October 23, 2024 06:28 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad(ABVP) activists staged a protest at the Andhra University’s main gate on Wednesday, against the steep hike in the semester examination fee. They demanded reduction in the fee as many poor students have been facing problems in paying it. The examination fee was earlier ₹50 but it has now been increased to ₹1,750.

ABVP AU unit secretary Gudipati Subbaraju alleged that when they went to submit a memorandum on the issue, the in-charge Vice-Chancellor G. Sasibhushana Rao did not respond properly.

University unit ABVP leaders Koteswara Rao, Narasimha, Tarun, Vamsi, Nithin, Prakash, Venkatesh and Prasad participated in the protest.

Published - October 23, 2024 06:28 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.