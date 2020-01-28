‘Abrogation of Article 370 led to breakdown of law and order in J&K’

Describing the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir as a violation of the Constitution, former judge of Supreme Court Justice Gopal Gowda has alleged that that the apex court had failed to take adequate measures to protect the rights of the people there.

Inaugurating the four-day 25th general conference of the All India Insurance Employees’ Association (AIIEA) here on Monday, Justice Gopal Gowda, while addressing a large gathering of LIC employees, said the abrogation of Article 370 had led to breakdown of law and order in Jammu and Kashmir. “The Central government has put scores of people in Jammu and Kashmir, including three former Chief Ministers under house arrest,” he said and alleged that the Supreme Court had failed in discharging its constitutional duty.

Citizenship Amendment Act

Referring to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Justice Gopal Gowda said: “We are not opposed to giving citizenship to the religious minorities who are being persecuted in other countries. However, the exclusion of Muslims in the CAA is unfortunate. Citizenship should not be conferred on the basis of religion.”

He observed that such move was “unconstitutional and liable to be struck down by the Supreme Court”. On the National Population Register (NPR), Justice Gopal Gowda said that millions of people in the country would not be able to produce their records and this would not only affect the Muslims, but all people irrespective of their religious faiths.

Disinvestment of PSUs

Describing socialism as the “basic feature” of the Constitution and the working class as the “vanguard to save democracy”, Justice Gopal Gowda explained that socialism meant that production should be under the control of the State. “Thousands of crores of rupees have been invested in the public sector units but the successive UPA and NDA governments have made serious efforts to dismantle it,” he said and sought to know “why the government was trying to dismantle the profit-making Life Insurance Corporation (LIC).” The move to disinvest the LIC seems to aim at handing it over to private companies, he said.

Labour laws

Justice Gopal Gowda also picked holes in the move of amending the labour laws. “The democratic rights of workers are being taken away by the Central government. The closure of public sector industries and growing unemployment are making the situation worse,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, AIIEA president Amanullah Khan said attempts were being made by the successive governments since 1994 to privatise the LIC, but the association had been fighting it tooth and nail.

“When private players were allowed into the insurance sector, everyone thought the LIC would perish. On the contrary, it still continues to dominate the industry with 72% market share and 76% share in the number of policies,” said Mr. Khan.