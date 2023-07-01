HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Abraham Varughese takes charge as the Director of Naval Science and Technological Laboratory in Visakhapatnam

July 01, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Abraham Varughese, Scientist G, assumed charge as Director, Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) here on Saturday.

An alumnus of the University of Kerala and IIT Delhi, Dr Varughese holds a Doctorate in Computer Science & Engineering from Andhra University and was awarded the gold medal for best PhD in the engineering stream. He has an experience over three decades in the design and development of naval systems and spearheaded the indigenous development of underwater weapons at the laboratory. He is the Chairman of IEEE Visakhapatnam Bay Section and a Fellow of several professional societies. He succeeded Y. Sreenivas Rao, who has taken over as Director General, Naval Systems & Materials, DRDO.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.