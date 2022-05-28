About 3,000 kg ganja seized in Anakapalli district

Police seize about 4,500 kg of contraband in three days

The Anakapalli district police arrested 11 persons, who reportedly belong to different ganja smugglings gangs, and seized around 3,000 kg of dry ganja, at Cheedikada mandal, here on Saturday.

The police estimate that the seized ganja is worth over ₹3 crore in the open market in some States.

The Cheedikada police said that based on credible information about transportation of ganja, police teams conducted vehicle checks at Konam and Manchala villages.

At Konam, the police team intercepted a van and found about 2,000 kg of dry ganja packed in gunny bags in the vehicle. The police nabbed five persons who were allegedly transporting the contraband.

In another case, the police team intercepted a goods vehicle and found around 1,000 kg of dry ganja stuffed in gunny bags in the vehicle. The police nabbed six persons who were in the vehicle.

In both the cases, the alleged smugglers loaded the vehicle with ganja and covered it with a large sheet of tarpaulin. The smugglers allegedly procured the contraband from interior parts of the Agency areas in Alluri Sitharamaraju district and were reportedly taking it to Visakhapatnam via Sabbavaram and Pendurthi.

According to the police, the suspected smugglers were not aware of the final destination to where the ganja was being transported. They were reportedly instructed by an unidentified person to handover the ganja to some other person en route, who would take the transportation forward.

Seizure in 3 days

On May 26, the Cheedikada police recovered about 1,500 kg of dry ganja from a vehicle. During regular vehicle checking, an unknown person who noticed the police abandoned the vehicle by the side of the road and escaped from the spot. Upon checking, the police recovered the huge haul of ganja. With the two new cases, the Cheedikada Police have recovered around 4,500 kg of the weed, which is estimated to be worth about ₹5 crore.

Yet in another case, Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) team arrested a person V. Jashuva Babu of Vijayawada, while he was allegedly transporting around four kg of ganja near NAD Kotha Road in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.