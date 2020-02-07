‘Abolition of DDT will help boost financial health of companies’

Describing the Union Budget as ‘progressive’, Vizag Seaports Private Limited (VSPL) Chief Executive Officer Ragam Kishore has said the proposal to abolish Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) for the companies is an “excellent move”.

Mr. Kishore, the whole-time director of VSPL, the first BOT operator of Visakhapatnam Port Trust, said hitherto the tax at the rate of 20% was deducted on the dividends distributed by the companies.

“Now, the tax is payable by the investors and shareholders who receive it subject to the threshold limits applicable for them in their individual capacity. The move will help increase the reserves in companies that can be used to meet operational expenditure or debt servicing or for any other welfare activity. It will boost the financial health of the companies,” opined Mr. Kishore.

Corporate tax

Mr. Kishore said the reduction of corporate tax from 25% to 23% would help save substantial amounts for the companies that could be spent on alternative propositions.

Further, fixing of corporate tax for new manufacturing industries is a welcome initiative, he said, adding that it would encourage investments in industries and help create employment opportunities.

Referring to the “flexible income tax” for the Individuals, he said unlike the earlier practice, a person earning ₹10 lakh was falling under the 30% I-T slab whereas the same as per the revised norms need to pay 30% whopping tax only on an income of ₹15 lakh.

The move was a good development for the income tax assesses especially the middle class individuals to utilise the funds on home appliances, better living and improved housing. The deductions under the Section 80 were not allowed under revised tax slabs, he pointed out, adding this would also give an option to this category of assessees to wisely invest their money.